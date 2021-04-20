2021 Memorial Commemoration—Global Bethel Family

Emblems made available for Bethel family members in Warwick, New York, U.S.A.

The members of the global Bethel family arranged to commemorate Jesus’ death on March 27, 2021, with their local congregations. Some delivered the Memorial discourse via videoconference.

As was the case in 2020, a Memorial program originating from the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses was made available to the United States Bethel family. Brother Gerrit Lösch of the Governing Body delivered the discourse.

The images below show our brothers and sisters who serve in Bethel facilities around the world following Jesus’ command: “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.”—Luke 22:19.