APRIL 20, 2021
GLOBAL NEWS
2021 Memorial Commemoration—Global Bethel Family
The members of the global Bethel family arranged to commemorate Jesus’ death on March 27, 2021, with their local congregations. Some delivered the Memorial discourse via videoconference.
As was the case in 2020, a Memorial program originating from the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses was made available to the United States Bethel family. Brother Gerrit Lösch of the Governing Body delivered the discourse.
The images below show our brothers and sisters who serve in Bethel facilities around the world following Jesus’ command: “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.”—Luke 22:19.
World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses
Australasia branch
Bangladesh remote translators
Cambodia remote translation office
Cameroon branch
Central Europe branch
East Africa branch
Italy branch
Kazakhstan branch
Nepal country office
South Africa branch
Sri Lanka branch
United States branch