2020 Memorial Commemoration—International Photo Gallery

As the sun set across the globe on April 7, 2020, our brothers and sisters celebrated what proved to be a historic Memorial. Although the pandemic prevented most from gathering together in person, all were determined to obey Jesus’ command to “keep doing this in remembrance of me.” (Luke 22:19) The entire brotherhood—those who live alone, married couples, families with children, and our precious older ones—were united in appreciation for Jehovah and his Son, Jesus Christ.

Enjoy the following photo gallery of our brothers and sisters from around the world preparing for and observing the 2020 Memorial of Christ’s death.