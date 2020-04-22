2020 Memorial Commemoration—Asia

In Naju City, Sister Lee Jeom-soon and Sister Kwon Ae-soon, ages 91 and 88, along with a 96-year-old interested woman, were determined to observe the Memorial. One of the doctors at their nursing home is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. After observing the Memorial at home with his congregation, he returned to the nursing home. He then helped to stream the Memorial program from jw.org for the two sisters and the interested woman. The brother also provided the emblems.

In Uijeongbu City, Brother Choi Jae-cheol works at a nursing home where 14 elderly brothers and sisters live. Despite the pandemic, our brother was able to assist the brothers and sisters who live there, along with interested ones, to commemorate the Memorial by video streaming the program. Bible studies were started with some of the interested ones in attendance.

Sister Kim Tae-sun is 59 years old and lives in Cheonan. Sister Kim was diagnosed with cancer five years ago. She was recently hospitalized because of experiencing severe pain. Tae-sun shares a hospital room with another sister named Kim Jeong-mi. She is 69 years old and has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Our sisters cannot leave the hospital during this pandemic. However, with the help of their local elders, they were both able to attend the Memorial and associate with their congregation via videoconference.

These two sisters expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the elders in a letter. The sisters commented: “Thank you for helping us to attend the Memorial and to enjoy the good association with our fellow worshippers despite this COVID-19 situation and our ill health.”