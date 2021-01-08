2020 Kingdom Campaign: Global Brotherhood Refreshed by “Unforgettable Event”

Our ministry during the month of November 2020 will stand out as a milestone in the history of Jehovah’s Witnesses. A deadly pandemic confined most of us to our homes. Customary field service methods were temporarily suspended. And yet, Jehovah’s people succeeded in completing a global campaign to publicize God’s Kingdom. Around the world, millions worked hard to distribute The Watchtower No. 2 2020 to businesses, public officials, teachers, friends, relatives, and the general public. This work enlightened all who were willing to listen. But it also brought joy and spiritual refreshment to all who participated.

Here are some experiences and comments from our brothers and sisters from around the world: