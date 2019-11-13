2019 Service Year Report Includes Largest Baptismal Figure in 20 Years

We are thrilled to announce that during the 2019 service year, more than 300,000 individuals were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses. This is the first time since 1999 that the number baptized has exceeded 300,000. We praise Jehovah for blessing our whole-hearted preaching and disciple-making work!

The 2019 service year also included other historic and memorable events: international conventions, Bible releases, and heartwarming displays of brotherly love in action. The following are some of the grand totals from the worldwide report.

Number of Lands Reporting: 240

Worldwide Memorial Attendance: 20,919,041

Peak Number of Publishers: 8,683,117

Total Number Baptized: 303,866

Good reports like this motivate us to follow the counsel of our Lord Jesus as found in our 2020 yeartext: “Go, therefore, and make disciples . . . , baptizing them.”—Matthew 28:19.