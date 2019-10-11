2019 Annual Meeting Summary

Brother Stephen Lett explained the importance of being cheerful givers. One area in which we can show ourselves to be generous is by supporting our relief ministry. Brother Lett provided a summary of the damage caused by natural disasters and our subsequent relief work during the 2018 and 2019 service years. Over 900,000 brothers and sisters were affected by such disasters; more than 700 Kingdom Halls and 15,000 homes of our brothers were damaged or destroyed. Jehovah’s Witnesses spent $49.5 million on relief efforts.

This part included videos that contained heartfelt expressions of appreciation from publishers who benefited from our relief ministry.