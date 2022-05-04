Revised New World Translation Released in the Twi (Asante) Language

The revised Bible was available for download immediately after Brother Sanderson’s talk

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, released the revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in the Twi (Asante) language. Immediately following the talk, the Bible was available for download in digital format. Printed copies will be available in August.

Twi (Asante) and Twi (Akuapem) belong to the Akan group of languages, which are spoken by millions in West Africa. A Twi translation of the Bible became available in 1871, but only in the Twi (Akuapem) language. In 1897, another Twi (Akuapem) translation of the Bible was released. It was not until 1964 that the first edition of the Bible in Twi (Asante) was produced. In 2012, Jehovah’s Witnesses produced an edition of the New World Translation in Twi (Asante).

A sister watches the prerecorded program in her home

Looking back over the course of the project, one translator said: “Initially, the work appeared daunting. However, with many prayers and full reliance on Jehovah’s spirit, we saw Jehovah’s hand each day in the work.”

The revised New World Translation in Twi (Asante) is another gift to help the Twi-speaking brothers and sisters to better serve our generous God, Jehovah.—James 1:17.