Persecution and Legal Challenges Under Three German Governments

Weimar Republic (1918-1933)

Throughout Germany, the clergy attempted to take legal action against Jehovah’s Witnesses, then known as the Bible Students. As early as 1922, brothers were charged with “illegal peddling and refusal to pay peddling taxes,” and severe sentences were meted out to those found guilty. Between 1927 and 1930, nearly 5,000 court cases involving the Bible Students were instituted.

In 1928, at the instigation of church leaders, the State Revenue Department retracted the tax exemption status for the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society. The churches later openly admitted their goal was to negatively impact the Bible Students’ preaching work. The brothers took the matter to trial and the courts later ruled in their favor.

In November 1931, Munich police banned the literature of the Bible Students in the region of Bavaria. In February 1932, the government of Upper Bavaria upheld this ban, and in March of that year, the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior rejected the Bible Students’ appeal considering it “without foundation.”

National Socialism (1933-1945)

On January 30, 1933, Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany and immediately began restricting freedoms of assembly and press. During a special preaching campaign to distribute the booklet Crisis from April 8 to 16, the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses were banned in Bavaria. After the campaign, other states also banned the Witnesses’ work.

Many of the clergy supported Hitler and his persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses. On April 20, 1933, in a radio broadcast honoring Hitler’s birthday, Lutheran minister Otto said:

“The German Lutheran Church of the State of Saxony has consciously come to terms with the new situation and will attempt in closest cooperation with the political leaders of our people once again to make available to the entire nation the strength of the ancient gospel of Jesus Christ. The first results of this cooperation can already be reported in the ban today placed upon the International Association of Earnest Bible Students and its subdivisions in Saxony.”

By the summer of 1933, Jehovah’s Witnesses had been banned in the majority of the German states (a national law banning their activity was passed on April 1, 1935) and the building that was used as the branch office for Jehovah’s Witnesses at the time was confiscated by Hitler’s storm troopers. The homes of brothers were regularly being searched, and many Witnesses were arrested.

By the end of World War II, of the approximately 25,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany, about 10,700 were persecuted by the Nazis, 2,800 were sent to concentration camps, and about 1,000 lost their lives.

German Democratic Republic (1949-1990)

Also known as East Germany, the republic identified itself as anti-fascist, yet their treatment of Jehovah’s Witnesses was similar to that under the previous dictatorial government.

Between 1950 and 1985, more than 5,000 Witnesses were found guilty by the courts of “anti-state activities,” “state-threatening communication,” and “warmongering.” The average prison sentence for our brothers and sisters was five and a half years.

A total of 62 Witnesses died in custody in the GDR.