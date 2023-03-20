MARCH 20, 2023
GERMANY
Shooter Attacks Attendees at Kingdom Hall in Hamburg, Germany
As reported earlier, on March 9, 2023, a shooter attacked the Hamburg-Winterhude congregation after the midweek meeting had concluded. After killing and injuring several of our brothers and sisters, the attack was cut short after police forces entered the Kingdom Hall. The perpetrator then took his own life. Jehovah’s Witnesses, both locally and worldwide, have been deeply moved by the many expressions of kindness, love, and sympathy received from officials, organizations, and individuals from around the world.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and an injured sister’s unborn child were killed
2 brothers and 7 sisters were injured
Relief Efforts
Representatives from the Central Europe branch, two circuit overseers, and local elders are providing comfort and support
As a united brotherhood, we pray for all who are affected by this tragedy. Jehovah is “a stronghold in the day of distress,” and he will help us to endure these difficult times as we continue our peaceful worship.—Nahum 1:7.