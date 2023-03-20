Shooter Attacks Attendees at Kingdom Hall in Hamburg, Germany

As reported earlier, on March 9, 2023, a shooter attacked the Hamburg-Winterhude congregation after the midweek meeting had concluded. After killing and injuring several of our brothers and sisters, the attack was cut short after police forces entered the Kingdom Hall. The perpetrator then took his own life. Jehovah’s Witnesses, both locally and worldwide, have been deeply moved by the many expressions of kindness, love, and sympathy received from officials, organizations, and individuals from around the world.