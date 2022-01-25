Jehovah’s Witnesses Launch New Legal Case in Germany Over Annemarie Kusserow’s Archive

When she was 26 years old, Annemarie began meticulously compiling the archive of materials related to Jehovah’s Witnesses during the Holocaust. She preserved it, at times even at the risk of her life, for over 65 years until her death in 2005. What she preserved for posterity, and especially for her fellow believers, has been appreciated internationally as a historical treasure.

Annemarie compiled the archive because she sincerely wanted as many people as possible—both Jehovah’s Witnesses and others—to continue to learn from her family’s history of faithfulness. To ensure this, she named the religious community of Jehovah’s Witnesses to be the sole heir. Her will has yet to be honored.

Annemarie, together with four of her siblings, was featured in the 1991 British documentary Purple Triangles. The film focused on the Kusserow family’s experiences as a way to explain how the Nazi regime persecuted Jehovah’s Witnesses for their refusal to renounce their faith and pledge their allegiance to Hitler. Annemarie appears in the documentary with her precious documents and photographs.

In an interview conducted shortly before she died, Annemarie recounted the time when the Gestapo arrested her in her apartment and she almost lost vital pieces of the archive. She said: “I had this briefcase standing in the entrance hall. There were letters underneath it and all the other remaining documents.” She had filled the large briefcase with apples, hoping to deter the officers from looking underneath. She told herself in case her plan failed, ‘At least you’ll have something to eat in prison.’ Thankfully, her plan worked.