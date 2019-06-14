JUNE 25, 2019
GERMANY
Berlin, Germany—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: June 14-16, 2019
Location: Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany
Program Languages: English, German, Russian
Peak Attendance: 37,115
Total Number Baptized: 255
Number of International Delegates: 5,000
Invited Branches: Brazil, Britain, Canada, Ecuador, Finland, Greece, Poland, Scandinavia, Slovenia, United States
Local Experience: Delegates toured the famous Pergamon Museum in Berlin as part of the activities surrounding the convention. After observing our brothers as they visited the museum, a guard stated: “Many people are hopeless because they do not have any faith. It’s very obvious, however, that you do have faith and love among yourselves.” Another guard said: “With visitors like you, time flies by and I’m happy to work overtime.”
Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates at the airport
Brothers and sisters associate in the courtyard of the convention venue
Delegates, some in traditional dress, pose for a photograph
Brother Samuel Herd, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the final talk of the Saturday session
Delegates listen to the program in English and take notes during one of the convention sessions. Two attendees listen to the radio broadcast of the program with earbuds
Brothers and sisters view the baptism on Saturday
Visiting special full-time servants wave from the floor of the convention venue at the end of the Sunday session
Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, originally completed in 1936, pictured on the first day of the convention. The stadium was used previously for the historic Berlin international convention in 1990 following the fall of the Berlin Wall
Delegates participate in public witnessing in front of the famous Brandenburg Gate in downtown Berlin
Delegates gather in the Colonnade Courtyard, near the Pergamon Museum
The audience applauds at the conclusion of the evening gathering