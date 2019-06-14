Skip to content

JUNE 25, 2019
GERMANY

Berlin, Germany—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

  • Dates: June 14-16, 2019

  • Location: Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany

  • Program Languages: English, German, Russian

  • Peak Attendance: 37,115

  • Total Number Baptized: 255

  • Number of International Delegates: 5,000

  • Invited Branches: Brazil, Britain, Canada, Ecuador, Finland, Greece, Poland, Scandinavia, Slovenia, United States

  • Local Experience: Delegates toured the famous Pergamon Museum in Berlin as part of the activities surrounding the convention. After observing our brothers as they visited the museum, a guard stated: “Many people are hopeless because they do not have any faith. It’s very obvious, however, that you do have faith and love among yourselves.” Another guard said: “With visitors like you, time flies by and I’m happy to work overtime.”

 

Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates at the airport

Brothers and sisters associate in the courtyard of the convention venue

Delegates, some in traditional dress, pose for a photograph

Brother Samuel Herd, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the final talk of the Saturday session

Delegates listen to the program in English and take notes during one of the convention sessions. Two attendees listen to the radio broadcast of the program with earbuds

Brothers and sisters view the baptism on Saturday

Visiting special full-time servants wave from the floor of the convention venue at the end of the Sunday session

Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, originally completed in 1936, pictured on the first day of the convention. The stadium was used previously for the historic Berlin international convention in 1990 following the fall of the Berlin Wall

Delegates participate in public witnessing in front of the famous Brandenburg Gate in downtown Berlin

Delegates gather in the Colonnade Courtyard, near the Pergamon Museum

The audience applauds at the conclusion of the evening gathering

