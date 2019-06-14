Berlin, Germany—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates at the airport

Brothers and sisters associate in the courtyard of the convention venue

Delegates, some in traditional dress, pose for a photograph

Brother Samuel Herd, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the final talk of the Saturday session

Delegates listen to the program in English and take notes during one of the convention sessions. Two attendees listen to the radio broadcast of the program with earbuds

Brothers and sisters view the baptism on Saturday

Visiting special full-time servants wave from the floor of the convention venue at the end of the Sunday session

Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, originally completed in 1936, pictured on the first day of the convention. The stadium was used previously for the historic Berlin international convention in 1990 following the fall of the Berlin Wall

Delegates participate in public witnessing in front of the famous Brandenburg Gate in downtown Berlin

Delegates gather in the Colonnade Courtyard, near the Pergamon Museum