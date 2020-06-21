Revised New World Translation Released in Georgian

On Sunday, June 21, 2020, the revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Georgian was released at a special meeting held via videoconference. Brother Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body, released the Bible during a prerecorded talk. A total of 19,521 were tied in to the program. The electronic version of the revised translation was immediately available for download on jw.org.

The Georgian Bible revision project took four years to complete. One member of the translation team states, “Simple language makes the text understandable for people of all ages, so I hope that families will enjoy studying it together.”

Another translator comments, “Our goal was for all readers to get the point easily, regardless of their education.”

We are confident that all who use this accurate and clear translation of the Bible will be filled with gratitude to Jehovah for this expression of his love.—James 1:17.