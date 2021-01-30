New World Translation Released in Tahitian

On January 30, 2021, the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures was released in electronic format in the Tahitian language. The program was prerecorded and streamed to all the congregations in French Polynesia. Brother Luc Granger, a member of the Tahiti Branch Committee, released the Bible.

Tahitian is the native tongue of many residents of French Polynesia. There are more than 1,100 publishers serving there who will benefit from this translation.

Two translation teams worked for eight years to complete this translation. One of the translators said: “The Bible that is commonly used in our territory is from the 19th century. The vocabulary is very difficult to understand. The New World Translation is easy to understand for anyone who speaks the language, even for young ones. It is clear, accurate, and natural.”

We are grateful to Jehovah for making his Word known to the most distant part of the earth. We look forward to witnessing how this translation will touch receptive hearts.—Isaiah 42:12.