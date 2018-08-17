Heavy downpours battered the southern region of France on October 14 and 15, 2018, triggering torrential flooding that has claimed the lives of at least 10 people.

The France branch reports that all of our brothers living in this region are safe, though some families were evacuated during the flooding. Several Witnesses have reported minor damage to their property; three properties sustained substantial damage. The Disaster Relief Desk at the branch office has been providing support for our brothers.

We remain confident that the strong hand of our God, Jehovah, will ‘keep fast hold’ on our brothers who continue to cling to him during this stressful time.—Psalm 63:8.