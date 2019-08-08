AUGUST 8, 2019
FRANCE
Paris, France—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Download
Dates: August 2-4, 2019
Location: Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte in Paris, France
Program Languages: English, French, German, Romanian, Russian, Spanish
Peak Attendance: 37,809
Total Number Baptized: 265
Number of International Delegates: 5,500
Invited Branches: Britain, Canada, Central Europe, Chile, Côte dʹIvoire, Ecuador, Greece, Kazakhstan, Moldova, New Caledonia, Tahiti, United States, Zambia
Local Experiences: One of the managers of the convention venue, seeing the traffic jam caused by the number of cars, stated: “Do you people never get angry? During the convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, nobody honked their horn, there was no road rage, nobody seemed to be upset, and nobody cut in front of the lines.”
An employee in a hotel used by the delegates said: “I have seen many groups, but your organization is the crème de la crème. People seem to be happy and there is such a beautiful atmosphere!”
Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates to Paris at the airport
Brothers and sisters participate in public witnessing; the famous Eiffel Tower is in the background
Brothers and sisters associate outside the convention venue
A married couple are baptized together on Saturday
International delegates in their traditional Tahitian dress listen to the convention program
Brother Anthony Morris, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the closing talk on Saturday
Visiting special full-time servants are shown on the video screen, as they wave to the crowd at the close of the Sunday program
A brother demonstrates how to make traditional French pastries at the Bethel open house