Skip to content

LOG IN

Jehovah’s Witnesses

Select language English

AUGUST 8, 2019
FRANCE

Paris, France—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Download

Paris, France—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Audio download options Paris, France—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

  • Dates: August 2-4, 2019

  • Location: Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte in Paris, France

  • Program Languages: English, French, German, Romanian, Russian, Spanish

  • Peak Attendance: 37,809

  • Total Number Baptized: 265

  • Number of International Delegates: 5,500

  • Invited Branches: Britain, Canada, Central Europe, Chile, Côte dʹIvoire, Ecuador, Greece, Kazakhstan, Moldova, New Caledonia, Tahiti, United States, Zambia

  • Local Experiences: One of the managers of the convention venue, seeing the traffic jam caused by the number of cars, stated: “Do you people never get angry? During the convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, nobody honked their horn, there was no road rage, nobody seemed to be upset, and nobody cut in front of the lines.”

    • An employee in a hotel used by the delegates said: “I have seen many groups, but your organization is the crème de la crème. People seem to be happy and there is such a beautiful atmosphere!”

 

Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates to Paris at the airport

Brothers and sisters participate in public witnessing; the famous Eiffel Tower is in the background

Brothers and sisters associate outside the convention venue

A married couple are baptized together on Saturday

International delegates in their traditional Tahitian dress listen to the convention program

Brother Anthony Morris, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the closing talk on Saturday

Visiting special full-time servants are shown on the video screen, as they wave to the crowd at the close of the Sunday program

A brother demonstrates how to make traditional French pastries at the Bethel open house

Share

NEWS RELEASES

Paris, France—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

English
Paris, France—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702019203/univ/wpub/702019203_univ_sqr_xl.jpg