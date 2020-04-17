Tropical Cyclone Harold Pummels Islands of Vanuatu and Fiji

Tropical Cyclone Harold, a Category 5 storm, moved through the northern islands of Vanuatu on April 5, 2020, causing extensive devastation. The cyclone continued southeast and struck the southwest parts of the Fiji islands on April 8, causing similar damage. According to initial reports, none of our brothers have been injured or killed.

Some 280 publishers live on Espiritu Santo, the largest and most northern island of Vanuatu. The island sustained major destruction of buildings and crops, as did other nearby islands. In Fiji, the properties of approximately 260 publishers sustained major damage. Water, electricity, and food supplies are limited.

The Fiji branch is coordinating the distribution of essential relief supplies. Local elders are shepherding the affected brothers and sisters. We are glad that our brothers affected by this cyclone are being cared for physically and spiritually.—Proverbs 17:17.