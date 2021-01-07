JANUARY 7, 2021
FIJI
Category Five Cyclone Yasa Strikes Fiji
Location
Fiji
Disaster
On Thursday, December 17, 2020, severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa made landfall on Fiji’s second-largest island, Vanua Levu
Yasa is the second-strongest cyclone on record to hit Fiji. Winds were reported to have reached up to 260 km/hr (161 mph)
At least 30 congregations and isolated groups are located in the affected areas
Effect on our brothers and sisters
No brothers or sisters were injured
Initial reports indicate 20 families were displaced
The cyclone caused extensive crop damage, destroying the main source of food for 430 publishers in the area
Property damage
10 homes were destroyed
25 homes were damaged
1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage
Relief efforts
The Fiji branch has appointed three Disaster Relief Committees (DRC). These DRCs have helped to provide humanitarian supplies to the affected publishers, such as fresh drinking water, clothing, food, and tarpaulins. Additionally, the DRCs have assisted those displaced to secure temporary housing
Representatives from the Fiji branch as well as circuit overseers in the area are making shepherding visits on those affected
All who are involved in the relief work and the shepherding visits are complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines
Though our brothers and sisters have suffered loss as a result of this intense storm, they are seeing the reality of the words recorded at Psalm 46:1: “God is our refuge.”