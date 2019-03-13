On Sunday, March 10, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. All 157 people on board were killed.

Sadly, one of our sisters, Rosemary Mumbi, was among those killed in the plane crash. Sister Mumbi was 66 years old and a full-time minister in the Roma Manzoni Inglese Congregation in Rome, Italy.

We are deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. We look forward to the resurrection, when we will welcome back faithful servants of Jehovah, including Sister Mumbi.—Revelation 20:13.