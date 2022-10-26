United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Calls for Release of Imprisoned 80-Year-Old Eritrean Witness

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has expressed concern for Brother Tesfazion Gebremichael, who has been incarcerated in Eritrea for over 11 years. The USCIRF website states that “Gebremichael’s advanced age—now into his 80s—raises concerns about his health and well being within prison.” On October 7, 2022, Commissioner Frederick Davie of USCIRF publicly called for Brother Gebremichael’s release.

Authorities arrested Brother Gebremichael on July 20, 2011, while he was discussing his beliefs with others. Although born in Eritrea, he is no longer considered a citizen because the government stripped all of Jehovah’s Witnesses of their citizenship in 1994.

Brother Gebremichael became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in January 1971. He is known as a loving, kind, and peaceful family man who helps others in his community. In 1974, he married his wife, Lemlem. She is also one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They have four children and five grandchildren.

Sister Gebremichael says: “Even though I worry about my husband’s health while he is in prison, and I miss his love and support, I know Jehovah will look after him. I admire my husband’s loyalty and determination to maintain his integrity. Meditating on Ecclesiastes 10:4 encourages me to remain calm even as our family faces these challenges.”

Eritrea has actively persecuted Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1991. Although 32 Witnesses were conditionally released from prison from December 2020 to February 2021, 20 of our brothers and sisters remain imprisoned. All are incarcerated indefinitely. Since there are no effective domestic legal procedures or remedies available to them, their imprisonment amounts to a de facto life sentence.

Major international human rights bodies have repeatedly condemned Eritrea’s violations of basic rights and urged the administration to rectify the situation. The UN Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in Eritrea even stated in 2016 that Eritrean authorities have committed a “crime against humanity” by persecuting Jehovah’s Witnesses and others.

The continued incarceration of Brother Gebremichael epitomizes the government’s policy of cruelty toward the Witnesses, even the elderly. Since 2011, four Witnesses have died while in prison and three elderly Witnesses died after being released because of the harsh conditions they suffered while detained.

Eritrean officials have refused requests by Jehovah’s Witnesses to discuss the matter.

We pray for our brothers and sisters who remain unjustly imprisoned. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to sustain them.—Hebrews 13:3.