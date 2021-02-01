Skip to content

FEBRUARY 1, 2021
ERITREA

Eritrean Authorities Release Three More Jehovah’s Witnesses Imprisoned for Their Faith

On February 1, 2021, Eritrean authorities released one brother and two sisters from prison. They had been imprisoned for their faith for between four and nine years. We continue to pray for the 20 remaining brothers and sisters still in prison as they maintain their integrity to Jehovah.—2 Corinthians 1:11.

 

