FEBRUARY 1, 2021
ERITREA
Eritrean Authorities Release Three More Jehovah’s Witnesses Imprisoned for Their Faith
On February 1, 2021, Eritrean authorities released one brother and two sisters from prison. They had been imprisoned for their faith for between four and nine years. We continue to pray for the 20 remaining brothers and sisters still in prison as they maintain their integrity to Jehovah.—2 Corinthians 1:11.