Eritrea Releases 28 Jehovah’s Witnesses From Prison

On December 4, 2020, 26 brothers and 2 sisters in Eritrea were set free after being imprisoned for their faith. They have spent between 5 and 26 years in prison. All have maintained uncompromising integrity to Jehovah God. As a worldwide association of brothers, we rejoice over this development. At the same time, we will continue to keep the 24 brothers and sisters who remain in prison in Eritrea in our thoughts and prayers.—Acts 12:5.