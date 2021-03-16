MARCH 16, 2021
EQUATORIAL GUINEA
Lethal Explosions Cause Destruction and Distress in Equatorial Guinea
Location
Neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in the city of Bata, Equatorial Guinea
Disaster
On March 7, 2021, several explosions occurred in a military camp in the largest city in Equatorial Guinea. The explosions caused widespread damage
Effect on our brothers and sisters
12 publishers suffered minor injuries
42 publishers were displaced
1 sister’s nine-year-old daughter is in critical condition
Some publishers have lost non-Witness relatives in death
Property damage
23 homes sustained minor damage
6 homes sustained heavy damage
6 homes were destroyed
Relief efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee was appointed to coordinate relief efforts and is working with circuit overseers and local elders to assess the damage and humanitarian needs
The circuit overseers are also working with the elders to provide spiritual support to the publishers
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols
We pray that our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster continue to take refuge in Jehovah.—Psalm 46:1.