MARCH 16, 2021
EQUATORIAL GUINEA

Lethal Explosions Cause Destruction and Distress in Equatorial Guinea

Location

Neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in the city of Bata, Equatorial Guinea

Disaster

  • On March 7, 2021, several explosions occurred in a military camp in the largest city in Equatorial Guinea. The explosions caused widespread damage

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • 12 publishers suffered minor injuries

  • 42 publishers were displaced

  • 1 sister’s nine-year-old daughter is in critical condition

  • Some publishers have lost non-Witness relatives in death

Property damage

  • 23 homes sustained minor damage

  • 6 homes sustained heavy damage

  • 6 homes were destroyed

Relief efforts

  • A Disaster Relief Committee was appointed to coordinate relief efforts and is working with circuit overseers and local elders to assess the damage and humanitarian needs

  • The circuit overseers are also working with the elders to provide spiritual support to the publishers

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols

We pray that our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster continue to take refuge in Jehovah.—Psalm 46:1.

 

