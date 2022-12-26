Public Witnessing Reaches Thousands in Ecuador

On October 29, 2022, the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, hosted the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club soccer tournament. Some 1,500 of Jehovah’s Witnesses participated in sharing the good news using witnessing carts in the days before and after the high-profile event.

The brothers positioned 135 witnessing carts in 45 high-traffic areas throughout the city. Many adjusted their schedules so that they could participate in the special witnessing initiative. Since thousands of visitors from Brazil attended the event, some of our brothers and sisters even learned a few Portuguese expressions to appeal to the tourists.

The witnessing initiative was a success. For example, in one day alone, the publishers placed 796 publications. In all, the Witnesses distributed 5,139 pieces of literature during the ten-day initiative, which ended on November 2.

Brother Davide del Monte, who helped oversee the project, said: “The kindness and welcoming smiles of the brothers and sisters at the carts caused many tourists to take pictures. Others commended them for being well-organized and having a good appearance, or they mentioned how much the literature was needed.”

A woman who approached one of the carts said: “I recognized you from far away. You speak without saying a word. Your method is unique.”

It is evident that the witnessing effort brought praise to Jehovah, since it is his wisdom that “keeps raising its voice in the public squares” and “at the corner of the busy streets.”—Proverbs 1:20, 21.