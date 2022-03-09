New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Quichua Dialects of Chimborazo and Imbabura

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, Brother Alan Costa, a member of the Ecuador Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Quichua dialects of Chimborazo and Imbabura. These are the two main variants of the Quichua language spoken in Ecuador. The Bibles were released in both digital and printed formats during a live program, which was streamed to publishers.

The Imbabura remote translation office in the Andean highlands. It is situated in Otavalo, 90 kilometers (56 mi) north of the capital, Quito

The majority of the Quichua-speaking population lives in the Andes Mountains, from about 2,700 to 3,700 meters (8,900 to 12,200 ft) above sea level. They form tight-knit communities and are known for being generous, industrious, and hospitable. Many believe in a Creator and have a deep respect for the Bible.

In the 1990’s, Jehovah’s Witnesses translated publications into what is known as Unified Quichua, a mixture of the various dialects spoken throughout Ecuador. However, few people responded to the Kingdom message in the Quichua-speaking territory. It was evident that the brothers needed literature translated into the individual dialects in order to be effective.

The Chimborazo remote translation office located in Riobamba, 208 kilometers (129 mi) south of Quito

The Quichua translation teams received help from publishers located in many different parts of the country who reviewed the translations. “With their input, we found the right balance,” observed one translator, speaking on the challenge of producing the Chimborazo Bible for such a diverse language group. A translator from the Imbabura team explained: “Jehovah kept guiding us, and I could clearly see that he wants everyone to know his Word and understand it.”

These two new translations will be a blessing to the Quichua-speaking brothers and sisters as they serve our God, Jehovah, the “Savior of all sorts of men.”—1 Timothy 4:10.