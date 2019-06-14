JUNE 24, 2019
ECUADOR
Guayaquil, Ecuador—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: June 14-16, 2019
Location: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador
Program Languages: Ecuadorian Sign Language, English, Spanish
Peak Attendance: 53,055
Total Number Baptized: 702
Number of International Delegates: 5,300
Invited Branches: Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Central America, Colombia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Korea, Moldova, Myanmar, Poland, Spain, United States
Local Experience: José Francisco Cevallos, president of the Barcelona Sporting Club that owns the stadium, stated: “We have never had issues related to your conventions, neither this one nor in previous years. That speaks highly of your good behavior and the orderliness that we see in all your conventions. It is not an easy task, yet it’s in your culture to organize and thoroughly prepare for all your events. You are good people—very educated, well-mannered, and well-organized. We strongly recommend any city and country to host Jehovah’s Witnesses.”
Delegates posing for a photograph during an open house at the Ecuador Bethel
Local brothers and sisters accompanying the delegates in the ministry
International delegates unitedly singing during the first day of the convention
Some of the 702 new brothers and sisters getting baptized
Delegates taking notes during the session
Delegates making the Korean hand gesture for love
Brother Kenneth Cook, a member of the Governing Body, delivering the concluding talk on Saturday of the convention
Visiting special full-time servants on the last day of the convention waving goodbye
Local brothers and sisters performing for the delegates during the special evening entertainment