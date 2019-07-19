JULY 26, 2019
DENMARK
Copenhagen, Denmark—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: July 19-21, 2019
Location: Brøndby Stadium and Brøndby Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Program Languages: Danish, Danish Sign Language, English, Icelandic, Norwegian Sign Language, Swedish Sign Language
Peak Attendance: 26,409
Total Number Baptized: 141
Number of International Delegates: 7,000
Invited Branches: Australasia, Brazil, Central America, Central Europe, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Finland, Georgia, India, Japan, Poland, United States
Local Experiences: Christian Tidemand Andersen, event coordinator for Brøndby Stadium, stated: “One and a half years ago we first began planning the Jehovah’s Witnesses International Convention, and from day one there has been an amazing dialogue between both organizations. Through respect and mutual understanding for each other’s challenges in connection with a huge event like this, the entire planning was executed with a constructive approach to the entire project. It is rare to meet a partner who is so well organized and has thought of every detail. On the actual days of the convention, it was impressive to see all the volunteers who helped and worked from morning to night, and it was done with a very positive spirit and smiles on their faces. It has been a great event to be a part of, and we would like to give a huge thanks for the cooperation from your Convention Committee and all the volunteers. We hope to see you and your guests some other time here at Brøndby Stadium.”
Bethelites with yellow lanyards waving and warmly welcoming the delegates to their tour of Bethel
Young ones and their parents welcoming the delegates to the meeting for field service
Brothers and sisters arriving to Brøndby Stadium for the convention
International delegates posing for photographs in their typical dress
Icelandic-speaking sisters shedding tears of joy as they receive their copy of the newly released New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Icelandic
Brother Stephen Lett, a member of the Governing Body, delivering the final talk on Friday
Baptismal candidates listening to the talk on the field in front of the stage
Some of the 141 new brothers and sisters getting baptized
Missionaries and other special full-time servants waving to the brothers and sisters in the stadium
Brothers acting in a play that told the story of the theocratic history of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, and Iceland