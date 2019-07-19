Copenhagen, Denmark—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local Experiences: Christian Tidemand Andersen, event coordinator for Brøndby Stadium, stated: “One and a half years ago we first began planning the Jehovah’s Witnesses International Convention, and from day one there has been an amazing dialogue between both organizations. Through respect and mutual understanding for each other’s challenges in connection with a huge event like this, the entire planning was executed with a constructive approach to the entire project. It is rare to meet a partner who is so well organized and has thought of every detail. On the actual days of the convention, it was impressive to see all the volunteers who helped and worked from morning to night, and it was done with a very positive spirit and smiles on their faces. It has been a great event to be a part of, and we would like to give a huge thanks for the cooperation from your Convention Committee and all the volunteers. We hope to see you and your guests some other time here at Brøndby Stadium.”