Since December 2017, internal conflicts between the Hema and Lendu communities in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have resulted in numerous deaths and the displacement of tens of thousands of people. Many of our brothers and sisters are among those who have been affected by the escalating violence.

Thousands of Congolese refugees have fled to Uganda to escape the turmoil, including 192 publishers who are living in two refugee camps near the Congo border. As of June 2018, an additional 1,098 Witnesses have fled the conflict zone to Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri. Sadly, a married couple as well as three young children whose parents are baptized publishers died because of health complications. However, none of our brothers and sisters have been killed in the brutal fighting.

Lendu-speaking brothers and sisters who have fled from various parts of Ituri pictured on the Assembly Hall grounds in Bunia.

The homes of many brothers who have fled from the conflict have been looted or burned to the ground. Additionally, many of the crops that the brothers cultivated for their livelihood were destroyed.

From the time the fighting began, publishers outside the conflict zone have provided practical help to their affected brothers. Some loaned their vehicles to evacuate publishers to safety (see lead image). Additionally, 205 Witness families from Bunia supplied money, food, and housing to their displaced brothers, despite being of limited means. Although there are two sizeable refugee camps in Bunia, all of the displaced publishers have been taken in by local Witnesses.—Proverbs 17:17.

The Congo Branch Committee established a Disaster Relief Committee, which provided basic necessities to our brothers and sisters. A branch representative also visited the affected brothers and provided spiritual encouragement.

Despite being displaced, brothers and sisters who have fled to Bunia and other areas are gathering to worship with local congregations and are actively sharing the good news with others. From February to April 2018, the brothers started over 270 Bible studies with individuals in the refugee camps.

We pray that Jehovah continues to give our brothers and sisters in Congo peace of mind and that he blesses the relief efforts in behalf of the affected publishers. Each of us looks forward to the day when God’s Kingdom will come and provide lasting security and “a peaceful abiding place” to all of Jehovah’s people.—Isaiah 32:17, 18.