Witnesses in Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Territory Endure Pandemic, Floods, and Armed Conflicts

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, our brothers and sisters in some areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of the Congo are enduring the effects of flooding and ongoing armed conflicts. The Congo (Kinshasa) branch office, which oversees the preaching work in these two countries, has arranged to provide material and spiritual aid. The branch office has now formed 57 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) throughout the branch territory to respond to our brothers’ needs. To date, the relief effort has provided food supplies to more than 90,000 brothers and sisters.

After heavy rains caused flooding in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on April 16 and 17, 2020, 139 publishers were displaced. They are being housed in the homes of their fellow brothers and sisters. The DRCs in this area are working to secure temporary and permanent housing for those displaced.

The brothers and sisters have contributed generously to the relief efforts of the DRCs. In one area, publishers collected 700 kilograms (1,543 lb) of bananas, 400 kilograms (882 lb) of corn, and 220 kilograms (485 lb) of cassava and cassava leaves.

Additionally, the 60 publishers in the Some 26 Km Congregation accommodated 50 of our brothers fleeing war-torn areas. The publishers shared what food they had with their displaced brothers until a DRC was able to distribute aid.

One family head in Brazzaville, the capital of Republic of the Congo, described his experience after receiving relief aid: “Life can change in the blink of an eye. I was working and receiving a modest salary that, together with my wife’s odd jobs, allowed us to make ends meet. When COVID-19 hit, we lost all of our income. But we did not lose our confidence in Jehovah. While we were discussing what we should do when our provisions eventually run out, Jehovah intervened in our behalf.”

Sister Mbuyi Ester, a widow from the city of Kinshasa, similarly stated: “I lost my husband a month ago, and I was desperately in need. I have no source of income and three children to feed. My family would never have been able to gather such a large quantity of food for us to eat for so many days. Thank you, Jehovah!”

It is our prayer that Jehovah will continue to care for our brothers and sisters and bless the relief work. We also look forward to the time when everyone will be able to enjoy the earth’s abundance.—Psalm 72:16.