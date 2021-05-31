Skip to content

Eruption of Mount Nyiragongo

MAY 31, 2021
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

Volcano Eruption Rattles Goma, Displacing Thousands

Location

Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Disaster

  • On Saturday, May 22, 2021, Mount Nyiragongo erupted in the North Kivu Province, near the city of Goma, forcing thousands to flee the affected area

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • 2,000 publishers evacuated to nearby cities

  • 35 special full-time servants were temporarily displaced

Property damage

  • At least 29 homes of our brothers were destroyed

Relief efforts

  • A Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) was appointed to coordinate relief efforts. The DRC is working with circuit overseers and local elders to assess the damage and to provide practical assistance to the brothers and sisters

  • All relief efforts are complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines

While many of our brothers lost their homes, we are glad that none of our brothers and sisters have been harmed by this natural disaster. We continue to pray for them as they look to Jehovah during this time of distress.—Nahum 1:7.

Lava flows from the volcano cause widespread damage to a nearby city

 

