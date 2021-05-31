Volcano Eruption Rattles Goma, Displacing Thousands

A Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) was appointed to coordinate relief efforts. The DRC is working with circuit overseers and local elders to assess the damage and to provide practical assistance to the brothers and sisters

All relief efforts are complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines

While many of our brothers lost their homes, we are glad that none of our brothers and sisters have been harmed by this natural disaster. We continue to pray for them as they look to Jehovah during this time of distress.—Nahum 1:7.