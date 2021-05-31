MAY 31, 2021
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO
Volcano Eruption Rattles Goma, Displacing Thousands
Location
Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Disaster
On Saturday, May 22, 2021, Mount Nyiragongo erupted in the North Kivu Province, near the city of Goma, forcing thousands to flee the affected area
Effect on our brothers and sisters
2,000 publishers evacuated to nearby cities
35 special full-time servants were temporarily displaced
Property damage
At least 29 homes of our brothers were destroyed
Relief efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) was appointed to coordinate relief efforts. The DRC is working with circuit overseers and local elders to assess the damage and to provide practical assistance to the brothers and sisters
All relief efforts are complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines
While many of our brothers lost their homes, we are glad that none of our brothers and sisters have been harmed by this natural disaster. We continue to pray for them as they look to Jehovah during this time of distress.—Nahum 1:7.