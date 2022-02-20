The Christian Greek Scriptures Released in the Kipende Language

On February 20, 2022, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Kipende was released during a prerecorded program. A member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, Brother Nicolas Hifinger, released the digital version of the Bible to an audience of some 10,000 publishers. Hard copies will be available in April 2022.

The history of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kipende-language field began in the 1960’s when a copy of The Watchtower was given to a man named Makanda Madinga Henri. After considering the information, he was convinced that its message was true and began to tell others about what he was learning. He was eventually baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Later, the first Kipende-language congregation was formed in Kiefu in 1979.

The Kipende Remote Translation Office located in Kikwit, some 500 kilometers (310 mi) from the branch office in Kinshasa

This translation will aid our brothers and sisters in their personal study and in preaching the good news. For example, Brother Hifinger explained that this new release is “both accurate and clear,” and “restores the name of Jehovah wherever it was in the original texts.”

We pray that this New World Translation will help our brothers to continue “bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the accurate knowledge of God.”—Colossians 1:10.