JUNE 3, 2021
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO
In Congo, New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Alur
On May 30, 2021, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released in the Alur language. Brother Hugues Kabitshwa, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, released the Bible in digital format during a prerecorded program.
Project Highlights
Alur is a language spoken in Central Africa, specifically the northeastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring Uganda
An estimated 1,735,000 people speak Alur
Over 1,500 publishers serve in 48 Alur-speaking congregations and groups
It took 6 translators 12 months to complete
Brother Christian Belotti, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, stated: “Publishers who speak Alur will love reading this Bible. It will help them to explain the Scriptures and to assist others in developing a heartfelt appreciation for God’s Word.”—Luke 24:32.
We are certain that this recent Bible release will help our brothers and sisters to continue declaring the “everlasting good news.”—Revelation 14:6.