DECEMBER 21, 2022
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO
Deadly Flooding and Landslides Strike Congo (Kinshasa)
On December 13, 2022, heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in Congo (Kinshasa). At least 141 people died as neighborhoods were submerged and buildings collapsed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, 1 brother was killed
1 publisher was injured
3 homes were destroyed
3 homes sustained major damage
5 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding the impacted families and providing practical assistance
3 Disaster Relief Committees were appointed to oversee relief efforts
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We look forward to the near future when Jesus Christ will assert full control of earth’s elements and a great calm will set in for the earth and mankind.—Matthew 8:25-27.