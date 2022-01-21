Construction Underway on New Bethel Facilities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Construction is underway on a new facility in Lubumbashi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, that will serve as the main branch office. Some 260 Bethelites are expected to begin moving into this facility around May 2022, while 131 Bethelites will remain at the current branch office in Kinshasa. Construction has also begun on an additional residential and office facility near the existing branch in Kinshasa. Some 48 Bethelites are scheduled to occupy this new facility sometime after January 2024. Both of these new properties will support the increasing theocratic activity in Congo.

Construction is progressing on the first of three new office buildings

During the 2021 service year, our brothers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo conducted well over 250,000 Bible studies. Over one million people attended the Memorial of Christ’s death. Currently, there are 394 Bethelites at the branch office in Kinshasa.

Because it was impractical to expand the facility in Kinshasa, the brothers looked to other cities to find additional space. They discovered a suitable property in Lubumbashi that could support a new branch facility and also any future growth.

Left: Up to 300 Bethelites will soon begin moving to new residences in Lubumbashi. Right: A rendering shows the completed project

The Lubumbashi property is located 2,300 kilometers (1,429 mi) from Kinshasa. It encompasses 12 hectares (30 acres) and features residences, offices, a warehouse, a multipurpose center with a dining room, and recreational areas.

Construction began in November 2020, but the project encountered many challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brother Robert Elongo, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, explains: “Borders were closed. Delivery of construction materials was seriously impacted, which has affected the initial phase of the project.”

Nonetheless, Brother Elongo says, “In only one year’s time, we have seen 40 percent of the initial phase of the project accomplished.”

Jehovah’s blessing on this construction project is evident. We pray that this addition to Christ’s belongings reflects positively on Jehovah’s people and brings honor to Jehovah God’s name.—Matthew 24:47.