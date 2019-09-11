Jehovah’s Witnesses Release Revised New World Translation in Czech and Slovak

The revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures was released in the Czech and Slovak languages on September 7, 2019. The Bibles were released by Brother Stephen Lett, a member of the Governing Body, at a special meeting held in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The special meeting included over 200 locations in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with a total attendance of 25,284.

These releases are the result of over four years of work by each team of translators. A primary benefit of the revised translations is that they are easy to read. One member of the Slovak translation team states: “Many will find themselves immersed in the reading of Bible accounts. The text is much more fluent and natural, so the reader will want to know how the story continues and will find it difficult to stop reading.”

There are over 15,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Czech Republic and over 11,000 in Slovakia who will benefit from the releases. A member of the Czech translation team explains: “The revised New World Translation puts emphasis on conveying the thoughts of the original-language text, using shorter sentences and modern language. It will be more understandable not only for long-time Witnesses but also for young people and those who are new in the truth.”

The New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures has been translated, in whole or in part, into 184 languages, including 29 complete revisions based on the 2013 edition. It is our prayer that these releases will help Bible truth touch the hearts of readers to an even greater degree.—Luke 24:32.