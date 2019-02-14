On January 27, 2019, a tornado pummeled Havana, the capital of Cuba. With wind gusts up to 322 kilometers per hour (200 mph)—making it the strongest storm to hit the island in nearly 80 years—the tornado carved an 11-kilometer (7-mi) path of destruction that damaged buildings and caused flooding. At least 4 people have been killed, and 195 were injured.

No brothers or sisters were injured or killed by the storm. However, 26 homes of our brothers sustained damage, 3 of which are used to hold congregation meetings. Arrangements are underway to care for the needed repair work.

Traveling overseers have been providing spiritual support to fellow worshippers who have endured the tornado and its aftereffects. We pray that Jehovah will grant our brothers and sisters peace as they recover from this disaster.—Numbers 6:26.