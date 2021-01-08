JANUARY 8, 2021
CROATIA
Severe Earthquake Pummels Croatia
Location
Near the town of Petrinja, 50 kilometers (31 mi) south of Zagreb, Croatia
Disaster
On December 29, 2020, Croatia was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. It is considered the largest earthquake in Croatia ever recorded
Effect on our brothers and sisters
None of the 91 publishers in the area were injured
29 publishers were displaced
Property damage
9 homes were severely damaged
16 homes sustained minor damage
The Kingdom Hall in Sisak sustained minor damage
Relief efforts
The Croatia branch appointed a Disaster Relief Committee. While observing COVID-19 precautions, the committee is working with two circuit overseers and local elders in the area to coordinate spiritual support and relief aid, including temporary housing for those displaced
We pray that Jehovah continues to give our brothers the strength that they need during this distressing time.—1 Peter 5:10.