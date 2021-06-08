Relief Efforts Sustain Our Brothers in Colombia

Since late April 2021, civil unrest has afflicted Colombia. None of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been killed or injured. However, in some areas the supply chains for food and fuel have been affected. Our brothers are coping with the subsequent shortages as well as the ongoing challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the crisis, the Colombia Branch Committee has appointed five Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs). They are providing practical assistance while complying with COVID-19 safety protocols. Local brothers and sisters are aiding one another, particularly in acquiring food. The congregation elders and traveling overseers are also providing spiritual help to publishers.

Brother Almond Winklaar, who assists one of the DRCs, states: “We are experiencing a very difficult situation. I thank Jehovah for acting so quickly to care for his servants during this time of distress.”

Our brothers and sisters after receiving food supplies

In the La Loma Arena Congregation, 18 publishers and their families received food supplies. A pioneer couple in the congregation stated: “We were overjoyed when we received the needed provisions from the Disaster Relief Committee. We saw this as the answer to our prayers. We are very grateful to our spiritual family who gave us exactly what we needed and to Jehovah for giving us strength and endurance.”

Employees at a major supermarket where the DRCs purchased many of the supplies expressed great admiration for the relief efforts. One worker at the supermarket said: “I knew that Jehovah’s Witnesses visited our homes to bring us the message from God’s Word, but this beautiful work of helping those who are most in need amazes me.”

Despite the challenging circumstances, our brothers are maintaining their spiritual routine. We know that Jehovah will continue to provide both materially and spiritually for our dear brothers as they remain “no part of the world.”—John 17:16.