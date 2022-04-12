One Hundred Years of Theocratic History in Colombia

The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Colombia.

Heliodoro Hernández

In 1922, Heliodoro Hernández, an avid Bible reader, borrowed several copies of the Watchtower magazine from an acquaintance who was not one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Heliodoro quickly recognized that he had found the truth and began sharing the message with others. After preaching for two years, he found Juan Estupiñán, who joined him in sharing the good news. Both men were baptized in 1932.

Juan Estupiñán

Later, the Watchtower Society sent Brothers Hernández and Estupiñán a battery-powered transcription machine. They broadcast spiritual talks, such as “The Trinity Unveiled” and “End of the World,” to communities throughout the Andes Mountains. They often encountered opposition, as these areas were influenced by the Catholic Church.

In 1935, at a convention in Washington, D.C., U.S.A., Brother Joseph Rutherford urged those in attendance to consider preaching in Colombia. Sisters Kathe Palm and Hilma Sjoberg answered the call and began preaching throughout the country, despite having limited fluency in Spanish.

Gilead-trained missionaries arrived in 1945. One of these missionaries, Brother Olaf Olson, later stated in his life story: “There are many of Jehovah’s sheep here, and we are grateful that he sent us to help find and feed them.”

To further organize the work, a branch office was established in Colombia, which began operating on May 1, 1946. Brother Arthur Green, the first branch servant, wrote: “By Jehovah’s mighty spirit, the establishment of true worship in Colombia is being laid.”

Today, there are some 190,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses zealously preaching the good news in Colombia.

Colombia is known for its rich soil and exquisite gemstones. But its true beauty lies in the “precious things,” people that Jehovah continues to draw to him. We rejoice to see Jehovah’s continued blessing on the preaching work that ‘fills his house with glory.’—Haggai 2:7.