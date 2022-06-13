New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Mapudungun

On June 5, 2022, Brother Jason Reed, a member of the Chile Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Mapudungun in digital and printed formats. Mapudungun-speaking congregations throughout the country were invited to attend the program via livestreaming. The total attendance was nearly 800.

A sister is overjoyed at receiving her Bible

The majority of the Mapuche people live in the central and southern parts of Chile and Argentina, between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. The landscape varies between native forests, active volcanoes, the Andes mountain range, and vast plains. The Mapuche are a hospitable people and very respectful of sacred things.

Portions of the Bible have been available in the Mapudungun language since 1901, and a complete version of the Christian Greek Scriptures was issued by a Bible society in 1997. But a more accurate translation was needed. For example, the 1997 version uses a word translated “cross” to describe the instrument of Jesus’ death. However, the New World Translation uses the Mapudungun word for “log,” showing that Jesus died on an upright stake.

It is especially noteworthy that while the New World Translation was being released in digital format, the printed copy was simultaneously being handed out to each person in attendance at the 23 Kingdom Halls in which the program was being streamed. Brother Jorge González, a member of the Chile Branch Committee, explained: “Mapuche people tend to distrust sacred information, such as the Word of God, when it is in digital form. So we anticipate that many individuals will be interested in receiving a printed copy of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Mapudungun.”

We pray that this Bible release will help even more people from “all the nations” come to know Jehovah and worship him.—Isaiah 2:2.