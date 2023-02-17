Destructive Wildfires Blaze Through Central Chile

For the second time in less than ten years, Chile is facing ravaging wildfires. Authorities have identified more than 300 active fires throughout the country since early February 2023. Nearly one fifth of the fires remain uncontained. Fires have destroyed more than 430,000 hectares (1,062,553 acres) of land in the central regions of Araucanía, Biobío, and Ñuble. There are reports of damage to critical parts of the country’s infrastructure, including highways and hospitals. At least 6,000 people have been affected by the fires, and more than 1,500 homes have been destroyed. Twenty-five deaths have been reported so far.