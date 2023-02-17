FEBRUARY 17, 2023
CHILE
Destructive Wildfires Blaze Through Central Chile
For the second time in less than ten years, Chile is facing ravaging wildfires. Authorities have identified more than 300 active fires throughout the country since early February 2023. Nearly one fifth of the fires remain uncontained. Fires have destroyed more than 430,000 hectares (1,062,553 acres) of land in the central regions of Araucanía, Biobío, and Ñuble. There are reports of damage to critical parts of the country’s infrastructure, including highways and hospitals. At least 6,000 people have been affected by the fires, and more than 1,500 homes have been destroyed. Twenty-five deaths have been reported so far.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters have been killed
222 publishers were forced to evacuate; 76 are still displaced
18 homes were destroyed
No Kingdom Halls have been damaged
Relief Efforts
Local elders and circuit overseers are providing loving spiritual support to those affected by the disaster
A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to coordinate relief efforts
In these difficult circumstances, our brothers and sisters can be confident that Jehovah, “who comforts us in all our trials,” is close by their side.—2 Corinthians 1:4.