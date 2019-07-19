JULY 26, 2019
CANADA
Toronto, Canada—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: July 19-21, 2019
Location: Exhibition Place, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Program Languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish
Peak Attendance: 46,183
Total Number Baptized: 317
Number of International Delegates: 5,000
Invited Branches: Brazil, Britain, Central America, Finland, India, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Ukraine, United States
Local Experiences: “Everything that the [Jehovah’s Witnesses’] convention committee talked about as to what they would bring to the venue—the level of service they would bring to the venue—has come true,” stated Laura Purdy, general manager of sales and events at Exhibition Place. “We did a little bit of research on our own and spoke to other venues that the convention had been at, and in fact, they had the same experience we are having now.” Ms. Purdy continued: “The environment has been warm and welcoming. I would highly encourage any other venue organizer to welcome the JW convention to their city.”
Brothers and sisters at the airport welcoming delegates to Toronto
Delegates and local friends enjoying one another’s company in the ministry
Bethelites playing music for the delegates during their visit to the Canada branch
Brother Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body, giving the last talk on Friday
One of the 317 new brothers and sisters getting baptized on Saturday
Brothers and sisters taking notes during the program
Missionaries and other special full-time servants walking to the front of the auditorium as the audience applauds in appreciation for their fine work
Five sisters reenacting a 1920s radio broadcast from station CKCX, then based in Toronto, Canada. By 1926, the Bible Students (as Jehovah’s Witnesses were then called) were operating their own radio stations in four Canadian cities; a rich part of Canada’s theocratic history
A local brother leading a group of young ones in song during one of the many special programs for the delegates