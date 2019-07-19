Toronto, Canada—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local Experiences: “Everything that the [Jehovah’s Witnesses’] convention committee talked about as to what they would bring to the venue—the level of service they would bring to the venue—has come true,” stated Laura Purdy, general manager of sales and events at Exhibition Place. “We did a little bit of research on our own and spoke to other venues that the convention had been at, and in fact, they had the same experience we are having now.” Ms. Purdy continued: “The environment has been warm and welcoming. I would highly encourage any other venue organizer to welcome the JW convention to their city.”