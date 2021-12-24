Skip to content

DECEMBER 24, 2021
CANADA

Remembering a Legacy of Faith From Canadian Labor Camps

In the summer of 1946, Canadian authorities released young Jehovah’s Witnesses who were in several labor camps located in the remote wilderness of Canada. Nearly 300 of our young brothers were forced to perform manual labor in the camps because of their conscientious objection to compulsory military service. Our brothers courageously endured the ordeal and left the camps spiritually strengthened. This year marks 75 years since our dear brothers were released from the camps. Don MacLean, one of the last of the brothers still alive, recalls: “All in all, my various experiences during the war years greatly strengthened me. I will always remember them with gratitude.”

