Major Flooding in Canada

Thousands of people in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec have been displaced because of flooding. In the province of Quebec alone, some 9,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

The Canada branch reports that in Quebec, a total of 44 of our brothers’ homes sustained damage. In New Brunswick and Ontario, no damage has been reported as yet but flooding continues.

The circuit overseers in the affected areas of Quebec are working with the local elders to shepherd the publishers. Additionally, a branch representative visited the worst-hit areas to provide spiritual support. In the Beauce region, brothers and sisters have already completed the initial cleanup and removed mud from 20 flooded homes of our brothers. A Disaster Relief Committee was set up in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac to assist those whose homes were damaged.

We pray that our brothers who have been impacted by the recent flooding will continue to trust in Jehovah, who is ‘their strength and their might.’—Exodus 15:2.