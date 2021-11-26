“Atmospheric River” Floods Western Canada

The Canada branch appointed a Disaster Relief Committee (DRC)

The displaced brothers and sisters were accommodated by their relatives and fellow Witnesses in neighboring cities outside the evacuation zones

Circuit overseers and congregation elders are providing shepherding to affected families

Where deemed safe by the authorities, the DRC is coordinating with a Local Design/Construction group to evaluate homes for damage and remediation

All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Many of the affected Witness families faced a similar evacuation order because of out-of-control wildfires just three months earlier in August 2021. As extreme weather events and natural disasters become more common, Jehovah’s people have benefited from heeding the direction to have emergency kits and provisions on hand.

Hardships caused by disaster may increase in frequency and scope, but we will not lose faith in Jehovah’s saving power.—Habakkuk 3:17, 18.