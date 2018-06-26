Some 50 Bethelites serve full-time in the city of Douala , Cameroon. They will soon be able to enjoy a new branch facility, as the offices that are currently located in the Bonabéri quarter of the city will be replaced by a newly constructed facility in the Logbessou quarter. The construction of a new branch office is indicative of the expanding theocratic activity in Cameroon, a country in which the Memorial of Christ’s death was attended by over 100,000 people in 2017, over twice the number of publishers.

Our brothers installing lightning protection.

The construction site is beside an already existing Assembly Hall. The work has begun in earnest with the excavation of the foundations. When the project is complete, the final design will be in the style of apartments commonly available in the area with a separate office building, as shown in the rendering above. According to current projections, the Bethel family will be able to move in at the end of 2019.

“It is impressive to see thousands of our brothers and sisters who have volunteered to help with the construction displaying the Isaiah-like spirit,” states Gilles Mba , a member of the Cameroon Bethel family who works with the Public Information Desk. (Isaiah 6:8) He adds, “This bustling activity has energized all of us who work at the branch. We are eager and ready to use the new offices for their dedicated purpose—to honor Jehovah’s name.”