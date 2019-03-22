Over the past year, construction of the new branch facility in Cameroon has been underway. As shown in the photo above, partial structures of the four residences and office building are now in place. The new branch will accommodate 60 people and the office will have 71 workspaces. Current projections indicate that the facility will be ready for use near the end of December 2019. The following photo gallery provides an update on the progress of the work.

A rendering of the proposed branch facility

 