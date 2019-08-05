Jehovah’s Witnesses Release Bassa-Language Christian Greek Scriptures in Cameroon

Jehovah’s Witnesses released the Bassa-language edition of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures at a regional convention in Douala, Cameroon, on August 2, 2019. The release of the Greek Scriptures was the culmination of an 18-month endeavor. This is the first time that Jehovah’s Witnesses have translated a Bible into a language native to Cameroon.

Brother Peter Canning, a member of the Cameroon Branch Committee, released the Bible on the first day of the regional convention at the Logbessou Assembly Hall to an audience of 2,015.

Prior to the release of the Greek Scriptures, our Bassa-speaking brothers and sisters had to rely on a costly translation that was hard to understand. One of the translators on the Bassa project explains: “This newly released translation will help publishers to more readily understand the Bible. It will increase their love for Jehovah and his organization.”

An estimated 300,000 people speak the Bassa language in Cameroon. There are 1,909 Bassa-speaking publishers serving in the Cameroon branch territory.

We are confident that this accurate and easy-to-understand translation will help readers to see that “the word of God is alive.”—Hebrews 4:12.