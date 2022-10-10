Complete New World Translation Released in Bassa (Cameroon)

On October 1, 2022, Brother Stephen Attoh, a member of the Cameroon Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Bassa (Cameroon) in digital format. The Bible was released during a streamed, prerecorded program. Printed editions are scheduled to be available by April 2023. This is the first local Cameroonian language into which Jehovah’s Witnesses have translated the complete Bible. In 2019, the Witnesses released the Bassa (Cameroon)-language edition of the Christian Greek Scriptures.

The Bassa (Cameroon) remote translation office located in Douala, Cameroon

Prior to this release, other translations of the complete Bible in Bassa (Cameroon) were available. However, these translations are rare and expensive and often use obsolete expressions. One translator explains: “This recent release makes it easier for interested ones to have their own copy of the Bible. The simple and up-to-date language will be readily understood.”

We rejoice that our Bassa (Cameroon)-speaking brothers and sisters now have the complete New World Translation to use in their personal study and in their ministry when searching for deserving ones.—Matthew 10:11.