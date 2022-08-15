Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Boulou

On August 6, 2022, Brother Gilles Mba, a member of the Cameroon Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Boulou during a prerecorded program. The program was streamed to publishers, and the Bible was released in digital format. Printed editions are scheduled to be available in 2023.

The Boulou remote translation office, which is located in Ebolowa, Cameroon

While other translations are available, they are expensive. Some use archaic language and omit God’s name. Additionally, they do not accurately render many parts of the original Bible text. For example, some Boulou translations render “Kingdom of God” as “Tribe of God,” “Clan of God,” or “Country of God.” By using the term “Kingdom,” this new translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures will make it easier to explain that God’s Kingdom is a government established by Jehovah.

A member of the translation team commented: “Using this Bible translation, we are sure to transmit reliable and truthful teachings to others.”

We are confident that the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Boulou will help our brothers and sisters to continue to help “those conscious of their spiritual need.”—Matthew 5:3.