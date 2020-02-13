Cameroon Branch Relocation Completed

On January 20, 2020, the Cameroon Bethel family moved in to their new branch office located in Logbessou, in the northeast of Douala city. Currently, 59 brothers and sisters live and work full-time at the new facility, while another 71 commute.

Our brothers and sisters unloading furniture at the new facility

The former Cameroon branch was located in Bonaberi, in western Douala city. The facility was composed of buildings our brothers renovated in 1993 after a 23-year national ban on our organization was lifted. Since 1993, the number of publishers in the Cameroon branch territory has grown from 19,268 to more than 52,000, and the number of languages that the branch translates literature into has grown to 29. This increase in activity led the brothers to seek new, expanded facilities.

Bethelites in the Accounting department working in the new office space

The branch complex will eventually include a visitor center, which is scheduled to open at the end of 2020. It will feature exhibits about the branch’s operations and the history of the preaching work in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon.

A sign in English and French welcoming Bethelites to their new home

Brother Stephen Attoh, a member of the Cameroon Branch Committee, expressed: “When we moved in to our beautiful new branch facility, it felt like we were dreaming. We are determined to give Jehovah our very best in this pleasant working environment. Jehovah has done great things for us, and we are bubbling over with gratitude.”—Psalm 145:7.